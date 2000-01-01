Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (AMEX:WLMS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Company Info - WLMS
- Market Cap$133.620m
- SymbolAMEX:WLMS
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSpecialty Industrial Machinery
- Currency
- ISINUS96951A1043
Company Profile
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides a range of construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in energy, power, and industrial end markets. The services it provides are designed to improve or sustain operating efficiencies and extend the useful lives of process equipment.Global Power Equipment Group Inc is a design, engineering and manufacturing firm providing equipment and services to the power infrastructure, energy and process industries.