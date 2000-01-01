Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WPZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WPZ

  • Market Cap$46.265bn
  • SymbolNYSE:WPZ
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Midstream
  • Currency
  • ISINUS96949L1052

Company Profile

Williams Partners LP is an energy infrastructure company that owns the Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines. The firm owns and operates midstream gathering and processing assets, and interstate natural gas pipelines. It also produces olefins.

Latest WPZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .