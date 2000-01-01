Company Profile

With a wide retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a leader in the $117 billion home furnishings category. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (220 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (205) provides casual home accessories. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids (78) and PBteen. West Elm (112) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (10) offers lighting and house parts.Williams-Sonoma Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of home furnishings in the United States and Canada. Its segments include e-commerce and retail.