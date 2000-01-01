Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp is a US-based aviation service provider. The company along with its subsidiaries involves in the leasing of commercial aircraft and engines. It has organized its business into two reportable segments, Equipment Leasing, and Spare Parts Sales. Its business activities are acquiring and leasing, primarily pursuant to operating leases, commercial aircraft, aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment and purchase and resale of after-market engine and airframe parts, whole engines, engine modules and portable aircraft components, and leasing of engines destined for disassembly and sale of parts. It is also engaged in the equipment leasing and spare parts sales business.Willis Lease Finance Corp is a provider of aviation services. It is focused on providing operating leases of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers and overhaul/repair facilities.