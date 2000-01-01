Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp is a North American company providing modular space and portable storage solutions. The company leases turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a diverse customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors. They create value by enabling customers to add space efficiently and cost-effectively - when the solution is perfect, productivity is all the customer sees.