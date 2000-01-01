Wilmar International Ltd Ordinary Shares (SGX:F34)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - F34
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - F34
- Market CapSGD33.546bn
- SymbolSGX:F34
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINSG1T56930848
Company Profile
Wilmar is the world’s largest processor of palm and lauric oils and producer of consumer pack edible oils. The firm’s business activities include oil palm cultivation, oilseed crushing, edible oils refining, sugar milling and refining, manufacturing of consumer products, specialty fats, oleochemicals, biodiesel and fertilizers, as well as flour and rice milling. Wilmar has over 500 manufacturing plants and an extensive distribution network covering China, India, Indonesia, and some 50 other countries.Wilmar International Ltd is an agri business group. Its business activity includes oil palm cultivation, oilseed crushing, edible oils refining, sugar milling and refining, oleochemical, biodiesel and fertilizer manufacturing and grain processing.