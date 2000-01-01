Company Profile

Wilmar is the world's largest processor of palm and lauric oils and producer of consumer pack edible oils. The firm's business activities include oil palm cultivation, oilseed crushing, edible oils refining, sugar milling and refining, manufacturing of consumer products, specialty fats, oleochemicals, biodiesel and fertilizers, as well as flour and rice milling. Wilmar has over 500 manufacturing plants and an extensive distribution network covering China, India, Indonesia, and some 50 other countries.