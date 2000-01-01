Win Hanverky Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3322)
APAC company
- SymbolSEHK:3322
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- ISINKYG9716W1087
Win Hanverky Holdings Ltd Hong Kong-based company which is engaged in manufacturing and selling of garment products, including sportswear, golf and fashion apparel and related accessories. It is engaged in manufacturing sportswear on OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturing) basis for a number of renowned sports brands such as Adidas, Reebok, Umbro, Jako, Warrior, Taylormade, and Puma. The company earns most of its revenue from Mainland China.Win Hanverky Holdings Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and selling of garment products, including sportswear, golf and fashion apparel and related accessories. It also provides retail and distribution service for sportswear products.