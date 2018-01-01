Winc Inc (AMEX:WBEV) Share Price

WBEV
Winc Inc
North American company
Consumer Defensive
Beverages - Wineries & Distilleries
Company Profile
Winc Inc is a wine company in the United States. It has a direct-to-consumer model, which involves the company bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license. It also features wines at select retailers and restaurants nationwide. It sources from vineyards and works with winemakers and ships all wine, domestic and international, in bulk containers to a centralized winemaking and bottling facility on California's Central Coast.
AMEX:WBEV
US97265W1053
USD
Latest WBEV News