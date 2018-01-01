Winc Inc (NYSE:WBEV) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Winc Inc (NYSE:WBEV)

Winc Inc

North American company

Consumer Defensive

Beverages - Wineries & Distilleries

Company Profile

Winc Inc is a wine company in the United States. It has a direct-to-consumer model, which involves the company bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license. It also features wines at select retailers and restaurants nationwide. It sources from vineyards and works with winemakers and ships all wine, domestic and international, in bulk containers to a centralized winemaking and bottling facility on California's Central Coast.

US97265W1053

