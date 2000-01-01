Wincanton (LSE:WIN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WIN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WIN
- Market Cap£313.850m
- SymbolLSE:WIN
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB0030329360
Company Profile
Wincanton PLC provides supply chain and logistics solutions and services. It has two reportable segments; Retail & Consumer segment including retail general merchandise, retail grocery and consumer products and Industrial & Transport segment including transport services, construction and other. The company derives most of its revenues from the Retail & Consumer business segment.Wincanton PLC provides supply chain and logistics solutions and services. Its segments are Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport.