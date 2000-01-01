Winchester Energy Ltd (ASX:WEL)

APAC company
Company Info - WEL

  • Market CapAUD25.450m
  • SymbolASX:WEL
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000WEL6

Company Profile

Winchester Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company. The company is engaged in acquiring oil and gas leases and working interests in areas situated on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Texas, USA.

