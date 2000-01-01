Windar Photonics (LSE:WPHO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WPHO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WPHO
- Market Cap£12.240m
- SymbolLSE:WPHO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINGB00BTFR4F17
Company Profile
Windar Photonics PLC is a technology company. it develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. Its wind sensors are designed to measure wind speed and direction.