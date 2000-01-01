windeln.de SE (XETRA:WDLK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WDLK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WDLK
- Market Cap€5.080m
- SymbolXETRA:WDLK
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINDE000WNDL193
Company Profile
windeln.de is engaged in the sale of baby and toddler products. The Company offers diapers, baby food, child furniture, toys, clothing, strollers and car seats.