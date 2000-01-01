Windfall Geotek Inc (TSX:WIN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WIN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WIN
- Market CapCAD58.060m
- SymbolTSX:WIN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA9732421008
Company Profile
Windfall Geotek Inc is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment include acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties for economically recoverable reserves in Canada and providing services using the CARDS (Computer Aided Resources Detection System). It generates revenue from CARDS services.Albert Mining Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Quebec.