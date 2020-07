Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases. Its technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant and novel drug delivery technologies that deliver aerosolized KL4 surfactant without invasive procedures. Its development program utilizing its proprietary technology platform is AEROSURF that is being developed for the treatment of respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It operates in the business segment of research and development of products focused on surfactant therapies for respiratory disorders and diseases, and the manufacture and commercial sales of approved products.Windtree Therapeutics Inc is a US-based development stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing novel KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications.