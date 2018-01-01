Windward Ltd (LSE:WNWD) Share Price

WNWD
Windward Ltd
UK company
Technology
Software - Infrastructure
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XLON
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Regulatory news
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Windward Ltd is a predictive intelligence company, fusing artificial intelligence and maritime expertise seeking to digitalize the global maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution aims to provide real-time information and insights on major seafaring vessels at sea, enabling stakeholders within the maritime ecosystem to make intelligence-driven decisions to manage risk and achieve business and operational insights.
LSE:WNWD
IL0011809428
GBX
Loading Comparison
Latest WNWD News
WNWD Regulatory News