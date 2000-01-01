Wine's Link International Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8509)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8509
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8509
- Market CapHKD118.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8509
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
- Currency
- ISINKYG9705R1020
Company Profile
Wine's Link International Holdings Ltd is engaged in the wholesale and retail of a variety of wine products and other alcoholic beverages in Hong Kong with a focus on Premium Collectible Red Wine.