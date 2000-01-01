Wing Chi Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:6080)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 6080
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 6080
- Market CapHKD443.530m
- SymbolSEHK:6080
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG970471077
Company Profile
Wing Chi Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the corporation is principally engaged in the provision of foundation and site formation works and machinery leasing.