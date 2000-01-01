Wing Chi Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:6080)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 6080

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 6080

  • Market CapHKD443.530m
  • SymbolSEHK:6080
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG970471077

Company Profile

Wing Chi Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the corporation is principally engaged in the provision of foundation and site formation works and machinery leasing.

Latest 6080 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .