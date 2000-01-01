Wing Fung Group Asia Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8526)

APAC company
Market Info - 8526

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8526

  • Market CapHKD163.590m
  • SymbolSEHK:8526
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG970591023

Company Profile

Wing Fung Group Asia Ltd is engaged as a subcontractor for the provision of supply, installation and fitting-out services of MVAC system for building projects including infrastructural, commercial and residential building projects in Hong Kong and Macau.

