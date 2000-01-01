Wing On Co International Ltd (SEHK:289)
Wing On Co International Ltd operates department stores. It also invests in properties. The company has two segments namely, Department Stores and Property Investment. Department stores segment operates department stores in Hong Kong, while the Property Investment segment engages in leasing commercial premises to generate rental income. Its investment property portfolio is spread across Hong Kong, Australia and the United States of America. The firm derives most of its revenues from department stores.Wing On Co International Ltd operates department stores. It also invests in properties. The company has two segments namely, Department stores and Property investment.