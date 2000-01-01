Company Profile

Wing Tai Holdings Ltd is a Singapore-based company that is principally engaged in the real estate business through its subsidiaries. The company's business segments consist of development properties, investment properties, retail, and other. The company generates over half of its total revenue from sale of development properties, and the rest from sale of goods, rental income, management fees arising from management and maintenance of properties, dividend income, and other. The company has business presence in Singapore, Malaysia, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong, with Singapore and Malaysia contributing the majority of total revenue.Wing Tai Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the development, management, investment and maintenance of properties & manufacturing and retailing of textile garments.