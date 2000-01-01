Company Profile

Wing Tai Properties Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The business activity of the group is operated through Property Development, Property Investment and Management, Hospitality Investment and Management, and Others segments. The activity of the group with respect to properties is categorized into residential, commercial, industrial, serviced apartments and hotel projects. The group's operations are principally located in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Singapore.Wing Tai Properties Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in property development, property investment and management and hospitality investment and management.