Winmark Corp (NASDAQ:WINA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WINA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WINA
- Market Cap$420.040m
- SymbolNASDAQ:WINA
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS9742501029
Company Profile
Winmark Corp is a franchisor of value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used the merchandise. The company's reportable segments include Franchising and Leasing. The franchising segment franchises value-oriented retail store that buys, sells, trade and consign merchandise as well as provide strategic consulting services relating to franchising. The leasing segment includes middle-market equipment leasing business and small-ticket financing business. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Franchising segment.Winmark Corp is a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade and consign merchandise. Additionally, it operates a small-ticket financing business.