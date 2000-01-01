Winmark Corp (NASDAQ:WINA)

North American company
Market Info - WINA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WINA

  • Market Cap$420.040m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:WINA
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9742501029

Company Profile

Winmark Corp is a franchisor of value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used the merchandise. The company's reportable segments include Franchising and Leasing. The franchising segment franchises value-oriented retail store that buys, sells, trade and consign merchandise as well as provide strategic consulting services relating to franchising. The leasing segment includes middle-market equipment leasing business and small-ticket financing business. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Franchising segment.

