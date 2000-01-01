Company Profile

Winnebago Industries manufactures Class A, B, and C motor homes along with towables, customized specialty vehicles, and parts and services. With headquarters in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Winnebago has been producing recreational vehicles since 1958. Revenue was about $2 billion in fiscal 2019. Class A motor homes account for 21% of motorized unit sales, Class B about 37%, and Class C holds the rest. Winnebago expanded into towables in 2011 with the acquisition of SunnyBrook and acquired Grand Design in November 2016. Towables made up 83% of unit volume, up from 31% in fiscal 2016. The company's total RV unit volume was 44,420 in fiscal 2019. Winnebago expanded into boating in 2018 with the purchase of Chris-Craft and intends to buy premium motorhome maker Newmar in November 2019.Winnebago Industries Inc is engaged in the manufacturing recreational vehicles used mainly in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. Its products include motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and toy haulers etc.