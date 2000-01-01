Winning Tower Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8362)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8362

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8362

  • Market CapHKD56.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8362
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9722M1024

Company Profile

Winning Tower Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in the processing and trading of raw, frozen and cooked food products and provision of transportation services.

Latest 8362 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .