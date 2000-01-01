Winning Tower Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8362)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8362
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8362
- Market CapHKD56.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8362
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINKYG9722M1024
Company Profile
Winning Tower Group Holdings Ltd is engaged in the processing and trading of raw, frozen and cooked food products and provision of transportation services.