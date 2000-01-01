Winox Holdings Ltd (SEHK:6838)
- Market CapHKD1.335bn
- SymbolSEHK:6838
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- ISINKYG971741098
Winox Holdings Ltd is the manufacturer of stainless steel watch bracelet. The company is principally engaged in the development and manufacture of premium stainless-steel products.