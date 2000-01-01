Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - WINS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WINS

  • Market Cap$218.260m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:WINS
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG972231040

Company Profile

Wins Finance Holdings Inc is a diversified investment and asset management company. It is in the business of leasing, financial advisory, financial guarantees, and partnerships.

Latest WINS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .