Winson Holdings Hong Kong Ltd (SEHK:8421)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8421

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8421

  • Market CapHKD285.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8421
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG971751063

Company Profile

Winson Holdings Hong Kong Ltd is a service provider specializing in environmental hygiene services and airline catering support services in Hong Kong.

Latest 8421 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .