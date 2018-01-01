Winton Land Ltd (ASX:WTN) Share Price

WTN
Winton Land Ltd
APAC company
Real Estate
Real Estate - Development
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XASX
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Winton Land Ltd is a privately owned developer with projects in New Zealand and Australia. It specializes in developing integrated and fully master-planned communities. The company has a portfolio of several resident lots, dwellings, apartment units, and retirement village units.
ASX:WTN
NZWINE0003S1
-
Loading Comparison
Latest WTN News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News