Company Profile

Established in 1945, Wipro has grown to become one of the world's largest IT services vendors, providing services such as systems integration, IT outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and consulting, among others. The firm employs more than 170,000 staff, operates in more than 50 countries, and serves six primary business segments composed of 27 industry verticals.Wipro Ltd is one of the world's largest IT services vendors. The company provides services such as business application, technology infrastructure, business process outsourcing, and consulting across over 50 countries.