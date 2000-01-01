Wirecard AG (XETRA:WDI)

European company
Company Info - WDI

  • Market Cap€12.931bn
  • SymbolXETRA:WDI
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0007472060

Company Profile

Wirecard AG is a Germany-based provider of software solutions to the financial services industry. The firm's operations are organized in three segments: Payment Processing and Risk Management, which offers electronic payment processing services; Acquiring and Issuing, which issues credit cards and statements for payments and transactions; and Call Center and Communication Services, which offers relationship management services to corporate customers. The firm has operations in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific region.

