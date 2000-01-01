Wirecard AG (XETRA:WDI)
- Market Cap€12.931bn
- SymbolXETRA:WDI
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINDE0007472060
Company Profile
Wirecard AG is a Germany-based provider of software solutions to the financial services industry. The firm's operations are organized in three segments: Payment Processing and Risk Management, which offers electronic payment processing services; Acquiring and Issuing, which issues credit cards and statements for payments and transactions; and Call Center and Communication Services, which offers relationship management services to corporate customers. The firm has operations in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific region.Wirecard AG is a provider of software solutions to the financial services industry. It offers electronic payment processing services and relationship management services. It also issues credit cards and statements for payments and transactions.