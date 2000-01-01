Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group Inc designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries. It focuses on manufacturing a wide selection of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, particularly the in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market and medical equipment sector. It also designs and produces electronic test and measurement equipment including power meters, audio and modulation meters, intermodulation test equipment. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands. Its reportable segments are, Network Solutions; Test and Measurement; and Embedded Solutions.