Company Profile

Wisdom Education is the leading premium private primary and secondary school operation in China, and it commands about 2.8% market share in terms of student enrolment as of the 2015-16 school year. Wisdom Education’s primary and middle schools primarily provide PRC curriculum education to students, while its high schools mainly provide both PRC curriculum education to students and international programs to certain students who aim to pursue higher education overseas and offers boarding schools with on-campus student dormitories.Wisdom Education International Holdings Co Ltd provides education services in China. It also provides international programmes for high school students, as well as school-based elective courses, that are sports, art, music, and Chinese culture.