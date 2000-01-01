Wisdom Education International Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:6068)

APAC company
Market Info - 6068

Company Info - 6068

  • Market CapHKD6.756bn
  • SymbolSEHK:6068
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • ISINKYG972281037

Company Profile

Wisdom Education International Holdings Co Ltd provides education services in China. It also provides international programmes for high school students, as well as school-based elective courses, that are sports, art, music, and Chinese culture.

Latest 6068 news

