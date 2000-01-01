Wisdom Sports Group (SEHK:1661)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1661
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1661
- Market CapHKD301.070m
- SymbolSEHK:1661
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG9722N1007
Company Profile
Wisdom Sports Group conducts sports related activities in China. Its core operations include in the distribution of sports content through television. The company also engages in managing and promoting sporting events.