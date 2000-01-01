WisdomTree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)
- Market Cap$355.110m
- SymbolNASDAQ:WETF
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- ISINUS97717P1049
WisdomTree Investments is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) and exchange-traded product (ETP) sponsor and asset manager. Its ETP products are constructed to track or outperform the performance of broad or specific equity, fixed income, or alternatives market segment, or a basket of a commodity or currency. ETF options include funds that track WisdomTree's own indexes, third party indexes, or actively managed funds. WisdomTree offers its products through a number of distribution channels including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors (RIA), and institutional investors. RIAs and wirehouses provide over half of the company's assets under management.WisdomTree Investments Inc is an exchange traded fund (ETF) and exchange traded product (ETP) sponsor and asset manager. It offers Equity ETFs, International Hedged Equity ETFs, Currency ETFs, and Fixed Income ETFs.