Wise Class A (LSE:WISE)
UK company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WISE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WISE
- Market Cap£8.752bn
- SymbolLSE:WISE
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINGB00BL9YR756
Company Profile
Wise PLC is engaged in the provision of cross-border money transfer services. Its products and services address the needs of customers, with functions such as estimates of when money transfers will arrive, automated identity verification, and online and in-app troubleshooting assistance.