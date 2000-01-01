WISeKey International Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:WKEY)
WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity company focused on delivering integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems. It integrates secure semiconductors, cybersecurity software, and a globally recognized Root of Trust (RoT) into leading-edge products and services that protect users, devices, data and transactions in the internet-connected world. It has two business segments. The IoT segment, which is the key revenue driver, generates revenue from the sale of semiconductor's secure chips. The mPKI segment generates revenues from Digital Certificates, Software as a Service, Software license and Post-Contract Customer Support (PCS) for cybersecurity applications.WISeKey International Holding Ltd provides digital security technology in the field of cyber security, digital identification and authentication of people and objects.