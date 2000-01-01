Wishbone Gold (LSE:WSBN)

UK company
Market Info - WSBN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WSBN

  • Market Cap£0.600m
  • SymbolLSE:WSBN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINGI000A1JU9R7

Company Profile

Wishbone Gold PLC is a holding company, primarily engaged in precious metals trading. The company through its subsidiaries engages in precious metals trading business across Dubai, United Arab Emirates and holds licenses to various projects.

