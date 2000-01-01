Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd (SEHK:2236)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2236
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2236
- Market CapHKD3.543bn
- SymbolSEHK:2236
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINKYG972301090
Company Profile
Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd is engaged in the provision of project solutions to petrochemical and coal-to-chemicals producers in terms of design, building and commissioning of their production facilities.