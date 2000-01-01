Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd (SEHK:2236)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2236

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2236

  • Market CapHKD3.543bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2236
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG972301090

Company Profile

Wison Engineering Services Co Ltd is engaged in the provision of project solutions to petrochemical and coal-to-chemicals producers in terms of design, building and commissioning of their production facilities.

Latest 2236 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .