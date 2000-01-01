Wizz Air Holdings (LSE:WIZZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WIZZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WIZZ
- Market Cap£4.072bn
- SymbolLSE:WIZZ
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAirlines
- Currency
- ISINJE00BN574F90
Company Profile
Wizz Air Holdings PLC along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of air transportation services. The Company provides its services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East.