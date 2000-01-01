Wizz Air Holdings (LSE:WIZZ)

UK company
  • Market Cap£4.072bn
  • SymbolLSE:WIZZ
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAirlines
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BN574F90

Wizz Air Holdings PLC along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of air transportation services. The Company provides its services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East.

