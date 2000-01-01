WLS Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8021)

APAC company
Market Info - 8021

Company Info - 8021

  • Market CapHKD287.340m
  • SymbolSEHK:8021
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG9726D1323

Company Profile

WLS Holdings Ltd provides construction services. Its activities include building construction, building maintenance and improvement works, project management, renovation and decoration work.

