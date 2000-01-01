WLS Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8021)
- Market CapHKD287.340m
- SymbolSEHK:8021
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- ISINBMG9726D1323
WLS Holdings Ltd provides construction services. Its activities include building construction, building maintenance and improvement works, project management, renovation and decoration work.