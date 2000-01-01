WM Technology Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:MAPS)

North American company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - MAPS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MAPS

  • Market Cap$588.720m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MAPS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92971A1097

Company Profile

WM Technology Inc is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. It comprises B2C platform Weedmaps, and B2B software WM Business.

Latest MAPS news

