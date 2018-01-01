Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Share Price

WOLF
Wolfspeed Inc
North American company
Technology
Semiconductors
/
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNYS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Wolfspeed Inc is involved in the manufacturing of wide bandgap semiconductors. It is focused on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials and devices for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The company serves applications such as transportation, power supplies, inverters, and wireless systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in the United States; China; Japan; South Korea, and other countries.Cree Inc manufactures lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and bandgap semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications.
NYSE:WOLF
US9778521024
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest WOLF News