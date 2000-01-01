Wollongong Coal Ltd (ASX:WLC)

APAC company
Market Info - WLC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WLC

  • Market CapAUD74.940m
  • SymbolASX:WLC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000WLC0

Company Profile

Wollongong Coal Ltd is a coal mining company. Its business activities include mining and producing coal from Wongawilli Colliery, selling and exporting coal and others.

Latest WLC news

