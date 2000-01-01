Wollongong Coal Ltd (ASX:WLC)
- Market CapAUD74.940m
- SymbolASX:WLC
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINAU000000WLC0
Wollongong Coal Ltd is a coal mining company. Its business activities include mining and producing coal from Wongawilli Colliery, selling and exporting coal and others.