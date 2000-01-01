Wolters Kluwer NV (EURONEXT:WKL)

European company
  • Market Cap€16.102bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:WKL
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorPublishing
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0000395903

Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer is a Europe-listed global information services company. It operates across four distinct business segments serving a wide array of clients: health (26% of 2019 sales), tax and accounting (31%), legal and regulatory (23%), and governance, risk, and compliance (20%). Within these divisions, Wolters aims to be the industry leader in a variety of niche, higher-value services.Wolters Kluwer NV is a global information services company. It operates a diversified business spread across the health, tax and accounting, legal and regulatory, and governance, risk, and compliance sectors.

