Wolverine World Wide makes a wide range of footwear and apparel that it sells globally through three main divisions. The company sells casual footwear and apparel through its lifestyle group, and it sells performance and athletic apparel through its performance group. Its heritage group consists largely of industrial and work boots and shoes. Company brands include Sperry, Stride Rite, Hush Puppies, Keds, Merrell, and Saucony. The company also licenses brands including Harley-Davidson and Cat. Most company sales are wholesale to third-party retailers, but Wolverine also has some direct-to-consumer exposure and bids for U.S. military contracts. The company sources most of its product from third-party manufacturers in Asia. Wolverine manufactures some products internally.Wolverine World Wide Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company sells casual footwear and apparel through its lifestyle group, and it sells performance and athletic apparel through its performance group.