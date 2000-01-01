Company Profile

WooBoard Technologies Ltd formerly Reffind Ltd D is a software company. The company is engaged in the development of cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) products. Its operating segment includes REFFIND and WooBoard. The company generates maximum revenue from the WooBoard segment. Its solution includes Loyyal and Employee Recognition.Reffind Ltd D is a software company, offering mobile HR applications in the recruiting and on-boarding, employee engagement and learning management streams. It provides cloud based SaaS solutions for a monthly subscription fee.