WooBoard Technologies Ltd (ASX:WOO)
WooBoard Technologies Ltd formerly Reffind Ltd D is a software company. The company is engaged in the development of cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) products. Its operating segment includes REFFIND and WooBoard. The company generates maximum revenue from the WooBoard segment. Its solution includes Loyyal and Employee Recognition.Reffind Ltd D is a software company, offering mobile HR applications in the recruiting and on-boarding, employee engagement and learning management streams. It provides cloud based SaaS solutions for a monthly subscription fee.