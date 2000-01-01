Company Profile

Wood Group (John) is an energy-services company that provides a range of engineering, production, and technical solutions primarily for the upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas sector. Operations are divided into four segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions America, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Solutions. The company provides services to the oil and gas sector through brownfield engineering and modifications, production enhancement, operations and maintenance, and facility construction and maintenance management. A vast majority of the revenue is generated by the Asset Solutions EAAA and Asset Solutions America’s segment combined, and most of the company’s revenue is earned in the United States.Wood Group (John) PLC is engaged in energy service business. It provides engineering, production support, maintenance management & industrial gas turbine overhaul & repair services to the oil & gas and power generation industries.